Tanzania has installed its first electric cars charging station in the capital Dodoma in an initiative with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) that will see more installed by next year.

Electric cars have not yet arrived in the city where senior government officials and MPs insist on using diesel-powered SUVs. But it's a situation the project hopes to change by raising awareness on the advantages of electric cars through demonstration cars.

Power distributor, Tanesco, also said it intends to buy additional electric cars for its operations in cities, according to director general Maharage Chande.

"The overall objective of the project is to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all in Tanzania,” Aaron Cunningham, the UNDP project manager, told TRT Afrika.

The East African nation will soon open the Julius Nyerere hydroelectric power plant, a $2.77 billion dam that will inject 2,115 megawatts to the national grid.

"Our Julius Nyerere project is in the final stages and next year in the month of June we expect to start opeartionalising one power plant. So we are sure of being able to serve users of electric vehicles," said Mr Chande.

He added: "If the UN does a project, it will increase the urgency for Tanesco and also because TANESCO is the electricity supplier, then TANESCO depends on business from the use of EVs in the future."

Neighbouring countries Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda have already established charging stations for electric cars.