The Netherlands returned 119 artifacts looted from Nigeria, including human and animal figures, plaques, royal regalia and a bell on Thursday.

The artifacts, known as the Benin Bronzes and mostly housed in a museum in the city of Leiden, were stolen in the late 19th century by British soldiers.

The restitution from the Netherlands is part of a broader, global movement. Museums across Europe and North America have increasingly been confronted by the ethical complexities surrounding artifacts acquired during the colonial era.

In 2022 alone, Nigeria formally requested the return of hundreds of objects worldwide, seeing 72 items returned from a London museum and 31 from a museum in Rhode Island.

“Divine intervention”

During the handover ceremony in Edo State, Oba Ewuare II, the monarch and custodian of Benin culture, described the return of the artifacts as a “divine intervention.”

“The restitution is a testament to the power of prayer and determination,” the monarch said.

The Dutch government says it is committed to returning artifacts that do not belong to the country, said Marieke Van Bommel, director of the Wereld Museum.

Olugbile Holloway, the commission’s director, said the return of 119 artifacts marks the largest single repatriation to date and that his organisation is working hard to recover more items looted during colonial times.

The Benin Bronzes were stolen in 1897 when British forces under the command of Sir Henry Rawson attacked the Benin kingdom and forced Ovonramwen Nogbaisi, the monarch at the time, into a six-month exile. Benin is located in modern-day southern Nigeria.