Fourteen military cargo planes from the US and Germany, loaded with equipment and supplies to support the army, arrived in Israel amid its conflict with Iran, the Israeli defense ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said in a statement that the planes are part of the air and sea bridges it has been operating since the start of the Israeli attack against Iran on June 13.

It added that the shipment is to support the army’s “operational readiness,” noting that the batch is in addition to more than 800 military cargo planes that have arrived since the start of the genocidal war on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023.

The ministry did not disclose the nature of the equipment, while Washington and Berlin have not commented as of 1745GMT.

Hostilities began Friday when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 639 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to Iranian media reports.