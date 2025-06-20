WORLD
1 min read
14 cargo planes from US, Germany arrive in Israel with military equipment
Batch in addition to more than 800 military cargo planes that arrived since Oct. 7, 2023, to support Israel’s ‘operational readiness’.
14 cargo planes from US, Germany arrive in Israel with military equipment
Israeli defense ministry did not disclose the nature of the equipment. / AA
7 hours ago

Fourteen military cargo planes from the US and Germany, loaded with equipment and supplies to support the army, arrived in Israel amid its conflict with Iran, the Israeli defense ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said in a statement that the planes are part of the air and sea bridges it has been operating since the start of the Israeli attack against Iran on June 13.

It added that the shipment is to support the army’s “operational readiness,” noting that the batch is in addition to more than 800 military cargo planes that have arrived since the start of the genocidal war on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023.

The ministry did not disclose the nature of the equipment, while Washington and Berlin have not commented as of 1745GMT.

Hostilities began Friday when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 639 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to Iranian media reports.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ten endangered black rhinos moved from South Africa to Mozambique
Türkiye will never forget Azerbaijani people's solidarity after earthquakes: Erdogan
Côte d'Ivoire's main opposition parties seek inclusion in upcoming elections
Kenya jails two convicts for 30 years over 2019 hotel attack
Nigeria's navy cracks down on oil theft, seizes 76 vessels in two years
Trump says he will make Iran war decision 'within next two weeks'
Kenya's parliament passes proposed 2025 finance law
Spouse of Uganda's Besigye says bedbugs biting detained politician 'day and night'
Africa's 20 strongest militaries in 2025
Nigerian company to make HIV, malaria test kits
No surge in illegal border crossings following Israel-Iran conflict: Türkiye
Kenyan policemen appear in court over shooting of civilian during protests
Pentagon fires senior officer who called Netanyahu and his allies 'Judeo-supremacist cronies'
US moves military assets, limits access to its largest Middle East base
Iran-Israel conflict: Kenya urges caution after missile lands near embassies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us