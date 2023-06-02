The US announced on Thursday an initial wave of sanctions targeting warring sides in Sudan after talks between the regular army and a rival paramilitary force collapsed.

It comes less than a month after President Joe Biden signed an executive order to sanction those who threaten the "peace, security or stability” in Sudan.

"Today, we are following through by levying economic sanctions, imposing visa restrictions against actors who are perpetuating the violence, and releasing an updated Business Advisory on Sudan," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

He added: "The Sudanese people did not ask for this war. The United States will continue to stand with them. We will continue to support their rightful demand for a transition to democracy."

The sanctions target individuals associated with the army, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and former leaders under longtime strongman Omar al-Bashir's administration.

The Treasury Department is separately sanctioning four Sudanese companies alleged to be aiding the Sudanese army and RSF. They include Defense Industries System (DIS), Sudan's largest military enterprise with an estimated $2 billion in revenue, and Sudan Master Technology, an arms company with shares in multiple DIS subsidiaries.

A ceasefire brokered by Saudi Arabia and the US between the two sides expired Monday. The conflicting rivals agreed to extend the agreement for five more days, but peace talks broke down Wednesday.

The army claimed the RSF failed to implement "any of the terms of the agreement and its continuous violation of the cease-fire."