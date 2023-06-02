AFRICA
2 MIN READ
US issues Sudan sanctions after talks collapse
The sanctions target individuals associated with the army, RSF and former leaders under longtime strongman Omar al-Bashir's administration.
US issues Sudan sanctions after talks collapse
Clashes continue between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), in Khartoum, / Photo: AA
June 2, 2023

The US announced on Thursday an initial wave of sanctions targeting warring sides in Sudan after talks between the regular army and a rival paramilitary force collapsed.

It comes less than a month after President Joe Biden signed an executive order to sanction those who threaten the "peace, security or stability” in Sudan.

"Today, we are following through by levying economic sanctions, imposing visa restrictions against actors who are perpetuating the violence, and releasing an updated Business Advisory on Sudan," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

He added: "The Sudanese people did not ask for this war. The United States will continue to stand with them. We will continue to support their rightful demand for a transition to democracy."

The sanctions target individuals associated with the army, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and former leaders under longtime strongman Omar al-Bashir's administration.

The Treasury Department is separately sanctioning four Sudanese companies alleged to be aiding the Sudanese army and RSF. They include Defense Industries System (DIS), Sudan's largest military enterprise with an estimated $2 billion in revenue, and Sudan Master Technology, an arms company with shares in multiple DIS subsidiaries.

A ceasefire brokered by Saudi Arabia and the US between the two sides expired Monday. The conflicting rivals agreed to extend the agreement for five more days, but peace talks broke down Wednesday.

The army claimed the RSF failed to implement "any of the terms of the agreement and its continuous violation of the cease-fire."

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us