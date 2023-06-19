AFRICA
Ugandan police arrest three suspects following deadly attack on school
Gunmen stormed the secondary school in western Uganda at 11pm on June 16, and killed tens of students in an attack termed 'cowardly' by President Museveni.
At least 37 students died after gunmen stormed a school in western Uganda on June 16.  Photo: AFP / AFP
June 19, 2023

Ugandan authorities have arrested three suspects in connection with the June 16 attack on Lhubiriha Secondary School in Kasese District that left 37 students dead.

Kasese District Commissioner Joe Walusimbi said on Sunday that they received intelligence about the suspects' alleged involvement in the attack.

‘’I cannot tell you whether they are Ugandans, or not. We shall tell you after the investigations. For now, our forces are still hunting for the rebels,’’ Walusimbi said, as quoted by Uganda's Daily Monitor newspaper.

Last Friday, five militants stormed the school in western Uganda and attacked 63 students who were in dormitories.

Thirty-seven (37) of the learners were fatally attacked, with 17 of the victims severely burnt.

Dormitories housing male and female learners respectively were also torched by the attackers, who were armed with machetes and petrol bomb.

A school guard and three members of the local community also lost their lives in the attack, police said.

'Cowardly act'

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the incident, calling for the arrest and prosecution of persons involved in the attack.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has termed the attack a "cowardly act" and promised conclusive investigations into the Friday incident.

Mpondwe Lhubiriha Secondary School is a privately owned boarding institution built by a Canadian NGO.

