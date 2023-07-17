Twelve more bodies have been exhumed from the expansive Shakahola forest in Kenya’s coast, pushing the death toll from a shocking starvation cult past the 400-mark.

The new exhumations now bring the total number of people who died with the goal of “meeting Jesus Christ” to 403.

The victims were allegedly instructed by Kilifi County-based preacher, Paul Mackenzie, to retreat to the forest and starve to death to facilitate their ascension to heaven, where they would meet Jesus Christ.

The 12 bodies exhumed on Monday were retrieved from five graves. At least 30 more graves are yet to be searched.

Mass murder

Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha says investigations are ongoing into the starvation cult, even as the main suspect, Mackenzie, remains behind bars.

The starvation cult revelations broke out in late March, with Mackenzie arrested on April 14 in connection with the incident. He has been in custody ever since.

Kenyan authorities say they will charge him and his accomplices with mass murder and torture. At least 30 people are in custody over the deaths.