AFRICA
2 min read
More than 16,000 people displaced from Sudan in one week: UN
More than 16,000 people have been displaced by violence in several areas of war-hit Sudan over the course of a week, the UN says.
More than 16,000 people displaced from Sudan in one week: UN
The displacement crisis in Sudan is one of the worst in the world today. / Photo: Reuters
June 18, 2025

More than 16,000 people have been displaced by violence in several areas of war-hit Sudan over the course of a week, according to figures released by the United Nations' migration agency on Wednesday.

Clashes between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, at war since April 2023, have intensified in the country's west and south in recent weeks.

Since losing control of the capital Khartoum in March, the RSF has sought to claim territory in Sudan's far-flung regions, cutting off army supply lines while consolidating its own.

Nearly 11,000 people were displaced from 10 villages in Al Quoz locality in South Kordofan between Thursday and Saturday due to "increased insecurity", the UN's International Organization for Migration said.

RSF seizes border area

Al Quoz lies just south of the major army-controlled town of El-Obeid, the only crossroads between Khartoum and the western Darfur region, nearly all of which is under RSF control.

In the northern gateway to Darfur, in the border area between Sudan, Libya and Egypt, a further 4,278 people were displaced between June 15 and 17 due to reported clashes between the army and paramilitaries, the IOM said on Wednesday.

The RSF seized the strategic border area known as Al-Muthallath on Saturday, after the army announced its retreat.

The 700 kilometres that separate the border from North Darfur state capital El-Fasher, the only major town in Darfur the RSF has not managed to conquer, is a key desert supply route for fuel, munitions and personnel.

Displacement crisis

The RSF has besieged El-Fasher for over a year, regularly attacking the town and the famine-hit displacement camps that surround it.

Between June 10 and 11, an estimated 1,000 people were displaced from El-Fasher and the Abu Shouk displacement camp, according to IOM figures.

Sudan is the world's largest displacement crisis, with over 10 million people internally displaced in a massive humanitarian crisis.

A further four million people have fled across borders since the war began.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ten endangered black rhinos moved from South Africa to Mozambique
Türkiye will never forget Azerbaijani people's solidarity after earthquakes: Erdogan
Côte d'Ivoire's main opposition parties seek inclusion in upcoming elections
Kenya jails two convicts for 30 years over 2019 hotel attack
Nigeria's navy cracks down on oil theft, seizes 76 vessels in two years
Trump says he will make Iran war decision 'within next two weeks'
Kenya's parliament passes proposed 2025 finance law
Spouse of Uganda's Besigye says bedbugs biting detained politician 'day and night'
Africa's 20 strongest militaries in 2025
Nigerian company to make HIV, malaria test kits
No surge in illegal border crossings following Israel-Iran conflict: Türkiye
Kenyan policemen appear in court over shooting of civilian during protests
Pentagon fires senior officer who called Netanyahu and his allies 'Judeo-supremacist cronies'
US moves military assets, limits access to its largest Middle East base
Iran-Israel conflict: Kenya urges caution after missile lands near embassies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us