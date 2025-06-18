AFRICA
DR Congo's justice minister resigns amid $19m embezzlement probe
Constant Mutamba being investigated for embezzlement of $19m which had been allocated to construction of a prison in the northeastern city of Kisangani.
Constant Mutamba is restricted from travel outside the country as investigations continue. / Reuters
an hour ago

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s justice minister has announced his resignation amid a scandal in which he is accused of embezzlement of public funds.

Constant Mutamba, 37, announced his resignation during a meeting with President Felix Tshisekedi on Tuesday to pave the way for justice, his aide told reporters.

A source at the president’s office confirmed to Anadolu that President Felix Tshisekedi accepted the resignation of Mutamba, pending a formal resignation letter to be presented to the prime minister.

Appointed in May 2024, Mutamba is under investigation for the embezzlement of $19 million which had been allocated to construction of a prison in the northeastern city of Kisangani.

The new facility is part of the government's plans to decongest prisons.

Immunity lifted

The resignation came after the country’s Prosecutor General at the Court of Cassation Firmin Mvonde prohibited the minister from leaving the capital, Kinshasa.

His prosecution was authorised last Sunday after the National Assembly lifted his immunity.

Mutamba also faces charges of contempt of constituted bodies, after he denounced the case as a “political conspiracy” against him.

The prosecutor general also accuses Mutamba of irregularly releasing several inmates with heavy sentences, including some for murder, torture, or armed robbery.

Mutamba competed in the 2023 presidential election.

After being appointed justice minister, he declared his intention to reform the judiciary by rooting out corruption.

SOURCE:AA
