AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Algeria wildfires kill 15 people, injure 26
At least 15 people have died and 26 others injured in Algeria wildfire incidents, the government has said.
Algeria wildfires kill 15 people, injure 26
An operation to put out wildfires in six Algerian provinces is ongoing, the government said on July 24, 2023. Photo: AP       / AP
July 24, 2023

Wildfires raging across northern Algeria amid a heatwave have killed 15 people, injured 26 others and forced mass evacuations.

The North African country has recorded 97 fires across 16 provinces, the worst in Bejaia, Bouira and Jijel, but most have been put out, according to a statement released by the interior ministry on Monday.

Fanned by strong winds and with temperatures hitting 48 degrees Celsius (118 Fahrenheit), the fires have raged through residential areas.

Some 1,500 people had been evacuated from the three provinces east of the capital Algiers, according to the ministry.

It added that 7,500 firefighters and 350 firetrucks were mobilised to fight the flames, aided by aerial fire-fighting support.

Six provinces

The ministry said operations were underway to extinguish fires in six provinces, calling on citizens to "avoid areas affected by the fires and to use the toll-free numbers available for any reports" of new blazes.

"Civil protection services remain mobilised until the fires are completely extinguished," the ministry said.

Similar fires regularly rage through areas of vegetation in Algeria in summer, and this year have been exacerbated by heat waves that have seen several countries across the Mediterranean breaking temperature records.

In August 2022, massive blazes killed 37 in Algeria's northeastern El Tarf province.

It was preceded by the deadliest summer in decades, with 90 people killed in such fires in 2021, particularly the Kabylie region.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us