Algeria has managed to contain the bush fire that has been raging in its forests, the country's state TV reported on Wednesday.

Wildfires swept across regions of Algeria, as a heatwave spread across north Africa and southern Europe, claiming the lives of at least 34 people, including 10 soldiers, and forced about 1,500 people to evacuate their homes.

A major heatwave is sweeping across North Africa, with temperatures of 49 Celsius (120 Fahrenheit) recorded in some cities in neighbouring Tunisia.

Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune sent his condolences to the families of those killed, according to the defense ministry.

'Nowhere to go'

"I have nowhere to go now - my house and that of my son have been completely destroyed by flames," said a tearful elderly woman who lost her daughter-in-law and granddaughter. She spoke on TV from Ait Oussalah.

Authorities reported progress in fighting back the almost 100 fires over recent days, having mobilised more than 8,000 civil defence personnel, 500 fire trucks and multiple chartered aircraft.

Out of 97 blazes burning over three days, most had been brought under control but 11 were still raging by Tuesday afternoon, authorities said as temperatures dropped somewhat and winds eased.

The public prosecutor of Bejaia ordered an investigation into the causes of the fires and possible perpetrators.