British police have announced that they formally charged Diezani Alison-Madueke, former Nigerian oil minister, with bribery-related offences.

Madueke, 63, who also served as president of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), was a key figure in the Nigerian government between 2010 and 2015.

An investigation by the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) suggests she may have received bribes in exchange for granting lucrative oil and gas contracts.

The NCA alleges that during her tenure as minister for petroleum resources, she received bribes in exchange for granting multi-million-pound contracts in the oil and gas sector.

Benefits worth £100,000

It is alleged that she enjoyed benefits worth at least £100,000 ($127,000), including cash payments, chauffeured vehicles, private jet flights, lavish vacations for her family and the use of multiple London properties.

“We suspect Diezani Alison-Madueke abused her power in Nigeria and accepted financial rewards for awarding multi-million-pound contracts,” Andy Kelly, head of the NCA's International Corruption Unit, said.

“These charges are a milestone in what has been a thorough and complex international investigation.”

The charges outline a range of financial perks, including the provision of furniture, renovation work, and staff for properties, as well as covering private school fees and receiving gifts from upscale designer boutiques such as Cartier and Louis Vuitton.

Madueke, who currently lives in London, will appear on October 2 at Westminster Magistrates Court.