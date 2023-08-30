AFRICA
In pictures: Gabonese in streets to applaud soldiers
Hundreds of people have poured on the streets to greet soldiers who have been on the streets.
In pictures: Gabonese in streets to applaud soldiers
Military vehicle passes by people celebrating in Port Gentil / Photo: Reuters
August 30, 2023

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Gabon's capital Libreville on Wednesday to celebrate after military officers in the oil-producing country said they had seized power and had put President Ali Bongo under house arrest.

In an overnight television announcement, a dozen senior officers declared the election results were cancelled, borders were closed and state institutions were dissolved.

They said they represented all Gabon's security and defence forces.

This is the eighth military coup in West and Central Africa since 2020.

Gabon is a country located in Central African region and shares borders with Congo, Equatorial Guinea and Cameroon.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
