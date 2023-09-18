AFRICA
Earthquake: Biden, Morocco's king speak on phone
United States President Joe Biden and Morocco’s King Mohammed VI spoke on phone on Monday after a devastating earthquake hit the North African country on September 8.
On September 13, 2023, Morocco’s King Mohammed VI visited recuperating victims of the earthquake in Marrakech. / Photo: AP
September 18, 2023

US President Joe Biden on Monday telephoned Morocco’s King Mohammed VI and offered condolences on the devastating earthquake that hit the country earlier this month.

The two leaders reviewed US assistance to support Morocco’s efforts in the disaster response, including $1 million allocated to relief activities, a White House statement said.

They also discussed the US readiness to assist the recovery of affected regions, and agreed to remain in close contact.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed and many others injured when the magnitude 7 earthquake, the country’s strongest-ever, struck the North African country on September 8, according to official figures.​​​​​​​

