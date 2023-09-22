AFRICA
Central African Republic sentences exiled ex-leader Bozizé to life
Francois Bozize seized power in the CAR in 2003 but was toppled a decade later.
François Bozizé was ousted in a coup in 2013. / Photo: Reuters
September 22, 2023

Exiled former Central African Republic president François Bozizé, who became a rebel leader, has been sentenced in absentia to forced labour for life for conspiracy and rebellion, authorities said Friday.

Bozizé, 76, who was in exile in Chad until March when he moved to Guinea Bissau, heads an alliance of rebel groups called the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC), formed in December 2020.

The ex-president, who seized power in the CAR in 2003 but was toppled a decade later, was sentenced on Thursday, according to a judgement sent to AFP news agency by the justice ministry.

Two of Bozizé's sons and 20 other co-accused, who included rebel leaders, were also handed the same sentence in absentia.

Compromising security

They were also convicted of compromising the internal security of the state and "murders", according to the judgement by an appeals court in the capital Bangui.

The judgement gave no details on the time period concerned or the crimes.

Civil conflict has torn CAR since 2013 when Muslim-dominated armed groups ousted Bozize.

Bozizé set up armed militias known as the anti-Balakas, who were mainly Christian, to try to re gain power.

The conflict lost intensity from 2018, but the country still suffers bouts of violence and remains deeply poor.

SOURCE:AFP
