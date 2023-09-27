In pictures: Muslims around the world celebrate Maulid
The Maulid celebrations Mark the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW). It takes place every year on 12th of Rabiul Awwal in the Islamic calendar.
On the Maulid day, Muslims wear various colourful dress. They also prepare special meals and share with friends and neighbours. The occasion is used as to preach more love of Prophet Muhammad. It is a cheerful moment for children who are given special gifts.

At the Maulid gatherings, Islamic scholars urge Muslims to emulate the good manners of Prohet Muhammad (Peace and Belssings of Allah be upon him).

Some sections of Muslims do not Maulid because they see it as an innovation in the which has no strong basis in Islam. However, a significant number of Muslims around the world mark the day passionately.

Marking the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW). It takes place every year on 12th of Rabiul Awwal in the Islamic calendar.

Muslims across the world celebrates the birth of the Prophet Muhammad SAW, every year on 12th of Rabiul Awwal in the Islamic calendar. Turkish Religious Affairs Commission organises Maulid processions.

With the increase in the use of social media platforms, many share photos and videos of th events and spread the message of the occasion.

