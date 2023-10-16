Excitement is already palpable after the release of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) nomination list.

Nigerian film director and screenwriter C.J. 'Fiery' Obasi's 'Mami Wata' leads with 12 nominations, including Best Film in an African Language, Best Cinematography, Best Sound, Best Screenplay, and Best Director.

'Mami Wata' is about a West African goddess and her waning influence in a struggling village.

It has won accolades across the globe, and has also been nominated in the International Feature Film (IFF) category of the 96th Academy Awards scheduled for 2024.

Tough contest

Kunle Afolayan's Netflix original, 'Anikulapo', which won in five categories in the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, is also nominated in nine categories of the AMAA awards.

This is followed by award-winning film director Izu Ojukwu’s period drama, '4:4:44', with eight mentions.

Organisers say the 2023 AMAA, themed The Renaissance, will redefine the continental awards ahead of future plans and the 20th edition.

The nominations highlight movies made across Africa, with strong mentions coming for 'Pusha Pressa Phanda' (South Africa), 'The Kitera Chronicle' (Uganda), and 'Four Walls' (South Africa) in the Best Film in an African Language nominations.

Mofe-Damijo bags nomination

However, the cynosure of eyes will be the eventual winners of the lead role categories, with Nigerians Richard Mofe-Damijo and Tobi Bakre battling it out with Marc Zunga (DRC), Fenando Kamugisha (Uganda), Justine Murichii (Kenya), and Mike Danon (Burkina Faso) in the Best Actor nomination.

Lucie Debay (DRC), Ehle Mbali Mlotshwa (South Africa), Nafissatou Sisse (Burkina Faso), Adesua Etomi (Nigeria), Nse Ikpe Etim (Nigeria), and Bimbo Ademoye (Nigeria) will slug it out in the Best Actress category.

The Best Film nominations have 'Xalé' (Senegal), 'Mami Wata' (Nigeria),'4-4-44' (Nigeria), 'Omen' (DRC), '4 Walls' (South Africa), and 'Sira' (Burkina Faso).