The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has formally unveiled an elite new club competition for the continent - the Africa Football League, with its opening game taking place in Tanzania on Friday.

The competition, backed by FIFA, is expected to feature thrilling clashes between eight professional African clubs.

The teams, Al Ahly, Simba SC, Atlético Petróleos de Luanda, Mamelodi Sundowns, TP Mazembe, Esperance Tunisienne, Enyimba FC, and Wydad Athletic Club, will battle hard to win a grand prize of $4 million.

The runner-up will get $2.8 million, while the two semi-finalists will each get $1.7 million, and the quarter-finalists will each win $900,000.

The opening match between Simba and Al Ahly kicks off at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Friday at 18:00 local time.

More weekend action

On Saturday, October 21, 16-time Angolan champions Atlético Petróleos de Luanda will host South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns, the winners of the last six South African domestic league titles in a row, at Luanda’s Estadio 11 de Novembro.

On Sunday, Democratic Republic of Congo champions TP Mazembe will host Tunisian giants Esperance Tunisienne, also at Dar es Salaam’s Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, at 18:00 GMT.

In the last of the tournament’s mouthwatering opening weekend games, Nigerian club Enyimba FC will host legendary Moroccan champions Wydad Athletic Club at Uyo’s Goodwill Akpabo Stadium on Sunday in a match also kicking off on Sunday, October 22, at 18:00 GMT.

The eight teams will play in a knockout format consisting of a quarterfinal, semifinal, and final.

Each tie will be played over two legs on a home and away basis, with the semi-finals set to take place between October 29 and November 1.