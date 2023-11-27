Tanzania's road transport regulator has increased bus fares charged on travellers plying different routes in the East African nation.

On Monday, the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (LATRA) hiked the charges by 17% to 30%, effective December 8.

LATRA said it reviewed upwards the fares due to high operating costs incurred by bus owners.

The agency said it had met transport operators in October, and agreed on the new charges amid higher fuel prices.

Operators had proposed higher charges

The minimum commuter fee, which was 500 Tanzanian shillings ($0.20), will now be Tsh600 ($0.24).

Buses shuttling between major towns and the countryside will charge between 17% and 19% extra.

Buses connecting major urban centres such as Dar es Salaam and Mwanza, Arusha and Dar es Salaam, among others, will charge an extra fee of between 20% and 30%.

LATRA revealed in a statement that bus operators had proposed a fare increment of between 48% and 79%, but the agency rejected the proposal, terming it unreasonably high.

'Several' factors

"The fare review has considered several factors, not only fuel prices. Others are capital costs, vehicle maintenance costs, insurance cover charges, LATRA charges, income tax, and vehicle depreciation," LATRA's Director-General Habibu Saluo said on Monday.

In Tanzania, and largely the East African region, during the end of year festive season, people travel a lot to connect with their loved ones.

Bus fares are usually higher in the November, December and January periods due to a surge in the number of travellers.

In Kenya, for instance, bus fares increase up to three-fold during year-end.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories