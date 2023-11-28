By Charles Mgbolu

Senegal has again celebrated the diversity and richness of its culture in the annual Dakar carnival, which seeks to promote indigenous Senegalese music, dance, and colourful traditional attires.

This year’s is the 4th edition. It took place over the weekend, featuring dances and songs belonging to the "Lebu" ethnic group who live in the Yoff district of the capital Dakar.

The glare of the night camp fires lit up the brightly painted faces of revellers dancing in sync to the beating of sheep skin drums and songs sang in the local Lebu Wolof dialect.

The event also featured a colourful traditional costume parade. Visitors got the chance to taste traditional dishes and see displays of arts and crafts.

The event is a key tourist attraction for the West African country, with thousands of visitors from within and outside the country attending every year.

Because Lebu is primarily a fishing community, a race on fishing boats called Pirogue took place on the Atlantic Ocean off the Yoff bay as part of the festival.

