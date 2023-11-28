In pictures: Senegal's motifs celebrated in lively festival
In pictures: Senegal's motifs celebrated in lively festival
The event featured dances and songs of the "Lebu" ethnic group in the capital Dakar.
November 28, 2023

By Charles Mgbolu

Senegal has again celebrated the diversity and richness of its culture in the annual Dakar carnival, which seeks to promote indigenous Senegalese music, dance, and colourful traditional attires.

This year’s is the 4th edition. It took place over the weekend, featuring dances and songs belonging to the "Lebu" ethnic group who live in the Yoff district of the capital Dakar.

The glare of the night camp fires lit up the brightly painted faces of revellers dancing in sync to the beating of sheep skin drums and songs sang in the local Lebu Wolof dialect.

The event also featured a colourful traditional costume parade. Visitors got the chance to taste traditional dishes and see displays of arts and crafts.

The event is a key tourist attraction for the West African country, with thousands of visitors from within and outside the country attending every year.

Because Lebu is primarily a fishing community, a race on fishing boats called Pirogue took place on the Atlantic Ocean off the Yoff bay as part of the festival.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us