Two Africans have received health awards for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic, at the ongoing climate summit COP28 taking place in Dubai.

Daniel Kimemia and Whitney Wanjiku Mwangi, both from Kenya, were awarded the biennial Recognizing Excellence Around Champions of Health (REACH) Awards for demonstrating ‘’extraordinary leadership and commitment in the fields of disease elimination,’’ according to the organisers, Reaching the Last Mile.

Daniel Kimemia served as a driver who provided essential health services to the most difficult-to-reach communities.

He played a vital role in Kenya’s COVID-19 response, setting up a Mobile Vaccination Clinic truck and travelling across Kenya, Rwanda, and Zanzibar with vaccination crews covering nearly 32,000 kilometres, according to REACH.

Winner's wonder

‘’Winning this award is incredibly meaningful to me. The award not only recognises my efforts as a driver but also highlights the collective impact of reaching remote communities,’’ says Kimemia.

Whitney Mwangi, an author, launched a policy guide for malaria dialogue for African youth and provided strategic advice on youth-related malaria eradication plans.

‘’At the time, it seemed so insignificant, and I did not see how a passion for writing would evolve into an eventful path in global health, impacting communities through advocacy,’’says Mwangi.

Organisers said the awards aim to celebrate critical contributions from those on the front lines of disease elimination.

‘’This year’s edition will also spotlight health workers who played a key role in the COVID-19 response and showcased exceptional dedication and courage while keeping the world safe,’’ organisers said.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories