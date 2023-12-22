African champions Al Ahly secured third place at the Club World Cup after overcoming a Urawa Reds fightback to win 4-2 in Jeddah on Friday.

The Egyptians got off to a flying start as goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Percy Tau put Al Ahly 2-0 up inside 25 minutes.

Asian champions Urawa were outclassed by Manchester City in the semi-finals but were able to muster a response either side of half-time.

Jose Kante reduced the arrears before half-time and Alexander Scholz converted from the penalty spot to level.

City eyeing first Club World Cup trophy

Al Ahly took just six minutes to regain the lead when Yoshio Koizumi deflected Mohamed Hany's effort into his own net.

Ali Maaloul then missed a penalty with the chance to seal the game but made amends in stoppage time when he curled home a free-kick to secure the bronze medal.

European champions City face Brazil's Fluminense later at the King Abdullah International Stadium, aiming to win the Club World Cup for the first time.

