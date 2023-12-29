AFRICA
South Africa deploys helicopters to battle new wildfires
Sporadic wildfires are a challenge in South Africa largely during winter.
South Africa firefighters have been battling several wildfires for weeks. Photo: City of Cape Town / Others
December 29, 2023

South Africa has deployed helicopters to Western Cape as firefighters try to contain wildfires on the slopes of Paardeberg (Horse Mountain) in Drakenstein.

“Aerial resources in the form of two helicopters from contracted services, Leading Edge, have been deployed at first light. Active firefighting will continue throughout the day. Further updates will take place as needed,” the Cape Winelands District Municipality spokesperson, Anesca Roodt, said on Thursday.

There is currently no immediate danger to property, and no injuries have been reported, according to authorities.

Sporadic wildfires are a challenge in South Africa due to the country’s hot, dry, and windy weather conditions.

Earlier in December, more than 300 firefighters battled a blaze on the slopes of a mountain near Cape Town in South Africa, with residents from at least one neighbourhood evacuated overnight.

Five firefighters were injured in that incident, Cape Town Emergency Services had said.

In April 2021, authorities evacuated the University of Cape Town after wildfires affected several campus buildings, forcing firefighters to attack the flames with water bombs from helicopters.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
