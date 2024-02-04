AFRICA
Geingob's death: Tributes pour in for Namibia's anti-apartheid leader
Geingob died at Lady Pohamba Hospital in Windhoek, where he was receiving treatment from his medical team.
Hage Geingob has been hailed as a great African leader. Photo: Reuters  / Others
February 4, 2024

African leaders and global figures have been paying tribute to late Namibia's President Hage Geingob, 82, who died in hospital early on Sunday.

Geingob was a ‘’ leader, patriot, and friend,’’ President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa said.

‘’Today, South Africa joins the people of our sister state, Namibia, in mourning the passing of a leader. President Geingob was a towering veteran of Namibia’s liberation from colonialism and apartheid,'' Ramaphosa wrote on X.

‘’He was also greatly influential in the solidarity that the people of Namibia extended to the people of South Africa so that we could be free today. We are therefore filled with appreciation and sadness at the passing of a comrade,’’ he added.

Hage Geingob who was Namibia's longest-serving president, died in the early hours of Sunday with his wife and children by his side at a hospital in the capital

The President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan also paid tribute. ''Rest in peace my beloved brother Hage Geingob,'' Samia wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone on his part said the late Geingob was an ''apostle of good governance'' and his death is a ''loss for the entire African continent.''

Bio wrote on X: ''President Geingob was a visionary leader, an apostle of good governance and Pan-Africanism, who dedicated his life to the service of his country and the advancement of the African people. His legacy of leadership, integrity, and commitment to the well-being of his citizens will be remembered and cherished.''

Leaders outside Africa have also been paying tributes. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would "forever fondly remember this wonderful man".

The head of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Ghebreyesus, also echoed Ramaphosa’s words, calling Geingob a ‘’visionary leader’’ and that ‘’his dedication to improving the lives and health for all Namibians will be his lasting legacy.’’

Geingob died at Lady Pohamba Hospital in Windhoek, where he was receiving treatment from his medical team, the presidency said.

Vice President Nangolo Mbumba takes the helm in Namibia, a mining hotspot with significant deposits of diamonds, until the presidential and parliamentary elections at the end of the year.

