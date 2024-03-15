AFRICA
Nakamura: France probes 'racist abuse' against Malian singer
The 28-year-old superstar is known worldwide for hits like "Djadja", which has close to a billion streams on YouTube alone.
Aya Nakamura had suggested she would sing one of Edith Piaf's songs at the Olympics.  / Photo: AFP
March 15, 2024

French investigators have opened an inquiry over alleged racism against French-Malian pop superstar Aya Nakamura following reports she might perform at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, prosecutors said Friday.

The probe follows the filing of a complaint by the France-based International League against Racism and Antisemitism (LICRA) on Wednesday, they said.

The alleged racist abuse began after media reports said the singer had discussed the possibility of performing a song by 20th-century icon Edith Piaf at a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron last month, though neither party has confirmed it.

Cyberbullying

At a campaign rally on Sunday for the Reconquest party, led by far-right former presidential candidate Eric Zemmour, Nakamura's name drew boos from the crowd.

A small extremist group, the Natives, hung a banner by the River Seine that read: "There's no way Aya. This is Paris, not the Bamako market."

SOS Racism, another group battling discrimination, said on X that it had also filed an official complaint over "a cts of incitement to discrimination and racist cyberbullying" against the artist.

It said she had been "the victim of waves of racist hate driven by the far right".

The Olympics organising committee told AFP on Monday that it had been "very shocked" by the backlash against the singer, and Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera also expressed her support on X.

Nakamura said Tuesday that she was grateful.

"Thanks for the support, especially to my community," she posted on X. "I feel like I made you discover Edith Piaf, and she has been reincarnated in me."

