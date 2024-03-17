SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Wolfsburg sack head coach Niko Kovac
Bundesliga side Wolfsburg has sacked head coach Niko Kovac over poor results.
Wolfsburg sack head coach Niko Kovac
Niko Kovac previously coached Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern Munich and Monaco. / Photo: Reuters
March 17, 2024

VfL Wolfsburg fired coach Niko Kovac on Sunday, a day after a 3-1 home loss to Augsburg made it three league defeats in a row, sending the Wolves down to 14th in the Bundesliga.

Wolfsburg's last league win dates back to December 16, and the team has now gone 11 consecutive Bundesliga matches without a victory.

"In our internal review of the defeat against Augsburg and the overall situation, we came to the decision to end our collaboration," Wolfsburg managing director Marcel Schaefer said.

"We regret this development but regard it as necessary to give the team a new impulse, in order to stabilise the situation."

'Disappointed'

Kovac, a former Croatia international who also coached Bayern Munich in 2018-19, took over at Wolfsburg ahead of the 2022/23 campaign and led them to an eighth-place finish in his first season in charge.

This season, however, has been anything but successful with the team currently on 25 points, six above the relegation playoff spot.

"Of course, I as head coach am particularly disappointed that we haven't managed to turn things around, despite some promising signs," Kovac said.

"We wish the team, the whole club and its fans all the best for the rest of this season and beyond."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us