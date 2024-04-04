SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Cameroon FA 'surprised' after sports minister hires new coach
Marc Brys takes over from Rigobert Song, whose contract was not renewed.
Cameroon FA 'surprised' after sports minister hires new coach
Cameroon was eliminated by Nigeria in the Round of 16 at the AFCON 2023. Photo / AFP
April 4, 2024

The Cameroonian football federation on Wednesday criticised the "unilateral" decision by the country's sports ministry to hire Belgian Marc Brys as the national team's new coach.

Brys, 61, takes over from Rigobert Song, whose contract was not renewed after Cameroon were knocked out in the last 16 of this year's Africa Cup of Nations.

"The Cameroonian football federation learned, at the same time as all Cameroonians, the appointment to positions of responsibility within the national men's senior football team," read a statement on Facebook.

The federation, known as Feca foot, expressed its "great surprise" at the move which it said goes against a presidential decree relating to the organisation of Cameroon's national football teams.

'Regrettable situation'

Fecafoot said it was trying to "shed light on this regrettable situation", but did not add further details when contacted by AFP.

FIFA does not allow government interference in the running of the sport on a national basis.

Brys is the third Belgian to take charge of Cameroon. The last was Hugo Broos, who led the country to its fifth AFCON title in 2017.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us