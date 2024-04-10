Muslims across Africa and the World are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The holiday is being celebrated with family reunions, new clothes and sweet treats.

Faithfuls joined communal prayers shoulder-to-shoulder on open grounds, the streets and inside mosques.

In Chad, soldiers disembarked from their vehicles and laid down their weapons to join faithfuls in morning prayers.

While in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, this group of worshippers crammed an open ground in Ngara area for communal prayers.

At Abu Sir village in Egypt’s Giza, people put up balloons in the colours of the Palestinian flags and gathered in their shadow to hold the prayers and wish Palestinians peace, they said.

“Happy Eid, I hope that the coming days are pleasant. May God support our brothers in Palestine and protect them. And, God willing, grant them a Eid holiday that will bring them joy, peace and blessings.” Abdullah Mohamed said.

