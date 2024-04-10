In pictures: Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Africa
In pictures: Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Africa
Eid al-Fitr is being celebrated with family reunions, new clothes and happy smiles.
April 10, 2024

Muslims across Africa and the World are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The holiday is being celebrated with family reunions, new clothes and sweet treats.

Faithfuls joined communal prayers shoulder-to-shoulder on open grounds, the streets and inside mosques.

In Chad, soldiers disembarked from their vehicles and laid down their weapons to join faithfuls in morning prayers.

While in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, this group of worshippers crammed an open ground in Ngara area for communal prayers.

At Abu Sir village in Egypt’s Giza, people put up balloons in the colours of the Palestinian flags and gathered in their shadow to hold the prayers and wish Palestinians peace, they said.

“Happy Eid, I hope that the coming days are pleasant. May God support our brothers in Palestine and protect them. And, God willing, grant them a Eid holiday that will bring them joy, peace and blessings.” Abdullah Mohamed said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us