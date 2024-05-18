South Africans go the polls for the country's general election on May 29, but the South African High Commission on London's iconic Trafalgar Square opened on Saturday to allow the UK's 25,000 strong expat community to cast votes.

Voting began at 7.00am (0600 GMT) and by 9.00am hundreds of voters snaked through the streets around the London landmark, turning it into a sea of South African flags.

Many in the 90-minute queue wore South Africa rugby shirts, headwear and scarves while others draped themselves in their national flag as music blared out, giving the occasion a carnival feel.

Jacobs, originally from Eastern Cape, is the chairperson for South Africa's "Patriotic Alliance" party in the UK and Europe, and hopes the upcoming election will bring about change.

Celebratory mood

"This is the biggest crowd I've ever seen" at the embassy, he said, having voted many times in London since moving to the British capital 23 years ago.

There was visible support for several different parties on display.

Some wore stickers of the main opposition "Democratic Alliance" (DA) party, while one group wore red berets declaring support for the "Economic Freedom Fighters" (EFF) and its leader Julius Malema.

Despite the rival factions, the mood was of celebration and patriotic pride.

"It was actually quite exciting, the environment, having South Africans gather for such a worthy cause. It's been great," said chartered accountant Sise, 28, who was hoping for a coalition government.

The performance of the ANC was a common theme among voters.

Read more:

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.