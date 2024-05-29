AFRICA
South Africa elections 2024: Voting begins in 'watershed' polls
South Africans begins voting in an election seen as their country's most important in 30 years.
South African president Cyril Ramaphosa casts his vote during the South African elections in Soweto, South Africa. / Photo: Reuters
May 29, 2024

South Africans have started voting in an election seen as their country’s most important in 30 years, and one that could put their young democracy in unknown territory.

At stake in Wednesday's election is the three-decade dominance of the African National Congress party, which led South Africa out of apartheid's brutal white minority rule in 1994.

It is now the target of a new generation of discontent in a country of 62 million people — half of whom are estimated to be living in poverty.

Polls opened at 7:00 am (0500 GMT) and close at 9:00 pm, with 27 million registered voters called to elect a new parliament, which then chooses a president.

"South Africa's general election is a watershed moment in the political history of the country," said Aleix Montana, an analyst at risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft.

ANC's fate uncertain

Africa’s most advanced economy has some of the world’s deepest soci0-economic problems, including one of the worst

unemployment rates at 32%.

The lingering inequality, with poverty and joblessness disproportionately affecting the Black majority, threatens to unseat the party.

After winning six successive national elections, several polls have the ANC’s support at less than 50% ahead of this one, an unprecedented drop.

It might lose its majority in Parliament for the first time, although it’s widely expected to hold the most seats.

Support has been fading. The ANC won 57.5% of the vote in the last national election in 2019, its worst result to date.

