On May 29, TRT Afrika published an article that indicated Nigerian singer Ayra Starr was in hot pursuit of South African Grammy winner Tyla on the leaderboard for the artiste with the most streams (monthly) on Spotify.

The latest statistics released by Spotify however show that Ayra has overtaken Tyla on the Spotify chart, with the 21 year old sitting at the top with 31.4 million listens every month while Tyla cruises at 31.1 million as of June 6, 2024.

Ayra Starr whose real name is Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe and Tyla Laura Seethal, two of Africa’s biggest female music stars, continue to dominate music on the continent and beyond.

Barely a week ago, Ayra trailed Tyla by about 500,000 as of May 29.

Other positions

Nigerian Guinness World Record holder and entertainer Rema, who occupies the 3rd position on the leaderboard, dropped in numbers from 24,551,231 to 24,214,502.

Tems and Burna Boy occupy the 4th and 5th positions, respectively, with 19 million and 15.7 million listens, respectively.

It is, however, not a strictly Nigerian affair, as Kenyan singer and song writer Sofiya Nzau also has her position on the prestigious list, occupying the 6th place with 10.4 million listens monthly.

Others on the list include Algerian singer and rapper Abderraouf Derradji, known professionally as Soolking, who occupies the 10th position with 8.9 million listens every month.

Music growth

Cameroonian singer Libianca has 7.8 million listens every month and occupies the 13th position, while South African rock band Seether occupies the 15th position with 7.058 million listens.

Since her entry into the mainstream music business in 2021, Ayra Starr has grown relentlessly into a formidable African female artiste.

In 2023, her Grammy-nominated global hit single 'Rush'earned her a Diamond certification in France while also becoming the most-viewed music video by a Nigerian female artiste.

Ayra Starr was recentlynominated in three categories for the 2024 BET Awards, including Best New Artiste and Best African Artiste.

