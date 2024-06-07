Egypt’s Pharoahs continue to charge through World Cup qualifiers, with two goals secured in the first 10 minutes over the Stallions of Burkina Faso, which managed to strike back once, ending the match at 2-1.

Egyptian and Trabzonspor club forward Mahmoud Ahmed Ibrahim Hassan, commonly known as Trézéguet, struck the two goals at home in the 3rd and 7th minutes before Lassina Traore got one in for the Lions in the 56th minute.

Algeria also clashed with Guinea in their World Cup qualifiers but were stunned by the fierce display from the Elephants, with the match ending 1-2.

The Black Stars gave Ghanaian fans so much to cheer for after Jordan Ayew netted the injury-time winning goal for Ghana, coming from behind to clinch a crucial 2-1 victory against Mali.

Senegal drew 1-1 in their clash against DR Congo, with Sadio Mane absent from the squad following a leg injury in March.

Benin, Libya, Malawi, and Sudan also secured wins in their matches against Rwanda, Mauritius, Sao Tome e Príncipe and Mauritania, respectively.

Today’s big games

Qualifiers continue on Friday with perhaps some of the highly anticipated clashes of the qualifiers.

Nigeria will host South Africa, while in Group C, reigning AFCON champions Ivory Coast and 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco will lock horns in fierce combat.

Thursday's African World Cup qualifying results

Egypt 2-1 Burkina Faso (Group A)

Guinea-Bissau 0-0 Ethiopia (Group A)

Senegal 1-1 DR Congo (Group B)

Mauritania 0-2 Sudan (Group B)

Benin 1-0 Rwanda (Group C)

Libya 2-1 Mauritius (Group D)

Algeria 1-2 Guinea (Group G)

Malawi 3-1 Sao Tome e Príncipe (Group H)

Mali 1-2 Ghana (Group I)

