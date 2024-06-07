TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish, Palestinian ministers ink protocol on economic cooperation
A framework within the signed protocol, which aims to establish free trade between the two countries, will allow the uninterrupted flow of goods into Palestine from Türkiye.
Turkish, Palestinian ministers ink protocol on economic cooperation
The two ministers will meet once again in three months as per the protocol and review the developments on the agreed-upon issues. / Photo: AA / Others
June 7, 2024

Turkish and Palestinian ministers have inked a protocol on economic cooperation in Istanbul, according to a statement from Türkiye’s Trade Ministry.

Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Palestinian Economy Minister Mohammad Alamour on Friday agreed to establish more frequent visits under the High Council for Economic Cooperation and free trade between the two countries.

A framework within the signed protocol will allow the uninterrupted flow of goods into Palestine from Türkiye, and the duty-free quota for date exports was increased to 5,000 tonnes, according to the statement.

Bolat stressed that Türkiye has completely halted trade with Israel since May 2, and the situation will persist until a permanent and immediate ceasefire is achieved and uninterrupted humanitarian aid is allowed into the war-torn region.

The two ministers will meet once again in three months as per the protocol and review the developments on the agreed-upon issues.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us