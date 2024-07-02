TÜRKİYE
Turkish foreign minister welcomes Zambian counterpart
Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan hosted Mulambo Haimbe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Zambia, in Ankara.
Relations between Turkiye and Zambia gained momentum with the opening of the Turkish Embassy in Lusaka. Photo: AA  / Others
July 2, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan hosted his Zambian counterpart Mulambo Haimbe in the capital, Ankara, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan hosted Mulambo Haimbe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Zambia, in Ankara," the ministry wrote on X.

No further information was given on the meeting.

Relations with the southern African nation gained momentum with the opening of the Turkish Embassy in the capital, Lusaka, in 2011, and the opening of the Zambian Embassy in Ankara in 2013.

The first-ever presidential visit from Türkiye was President Erdogan's visit to Zambia in 2018, which further strengthened relations in all areas.

SOURCE:AA
