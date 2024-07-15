It has been eight years since military tanks rolled across the bridges over the Istanbul Strait and fighter jets fired on Turkish civilians.

On the night of July 15, 2016, Türkiye went through a dramatic coup attempt.

The coup plotters, identified as members of the FETO (Fetullah Terrorist Organisation), launched their operation earlier than planned due to leaks.

The sequence of events saw strategic points in Istanbul and Ankara being targeted, bridges blocked, and low-flying fighter jets causing chaos.

As the night unfolded, key figures, including Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, called for citizens to resist, leading to widespread civilian action against the coup.

The attempt was ultimately thwarted, but not without significant loss and turmoil.

It resulted in 253 civilian deaths and over 2,700 injuries. Here is the timeline of the sequence of events, and key moments to remember:

12:22 PM

Coup plotters dispatch plans for the coup attempt to units under their control.

4:00 PM

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) alerts the General Staff about a possible coup attempt.

Erdogan's location in Marmaris remains undisclosed to the public until the coup attempt unfolds.

9:00 PM

Due to leaks, the coup plotters begin their attempts earlier than planned.

Erdogan receives a phone call about unusual military activities, prompting him to contact key officials, including MIT chief at that time Hakan Fidan and the head of the Turkish Armed Forces General Hulusi Akar.

Blocking Istanbul’s bridges

10:00 PM

Putschist soldiders block Istanbul's Bogazici and Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridges. F-16s begin low flights over Ankara.

11:00 PM

Binali Yildirim, then prime minister, announces the coup attempt on Türkiye's NTV.

Putschist soldiders open fire on civilians resisting in Cengelkoy and Sarachane districts of Istanbul.

11:45 PM

Flights at Ataturk Airport are halted.

Erdogan is informed about military jets flying low over Ankara.

11:50 PM

Citizens start flooding the streets in protest.

12:00 AM

Security sources identify FETO as having orchestrated the attempted coup.

The headquarters of the Turkish National Intelligence Organisation is attacked.

12:09 AM

A helicopter opens fire on the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) in Ankara.

Erdogan attempts to contact key officials like General Hulusi Akar, who is later revealed to be taken hostage by coup plotters.

12:13 AM

TRT news anchor Tijen Karas is forced to read the coup declaration.

12:37 AM

Turkish President Erdogan addresses the nation via a live video call on CNN Turk, urging citizens to take to the streets.

“Let us gather at our squares and airports – and let them come with their tanks and cannons. Let them do what they will. I have yet to see any power greater than that of the people," Erdogan said.

12:40 AM

Mosques begin reciting Sala, calling citizens to oppose the coup.

12:50 AM

Anadolu Agency reports that Chief of the General Staff Hulusi Akar has been taken hostage.

Attacking TURKSAT

12:57 AM

Putschists attempt to seize TURKSAT to cut communication network within the country.

1:00 AM

Putschist soldiers attack the hotel where President Erdogan was staying.

1:39 AM

Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman and parliamentarians from AKP, CHP, and MHP gather at the Parliament in Ankara.

1:50 AM

Some military personnel involved in the coup begin to surrender.

2:16 AM

Sergeant Omer Halisdemir kills coup leader Major Semih Terzi at the Special Forces Headquarters.

2:20 AM

Putschists attack Golbasi Special Forces Headquarters from the air, killing fifty police officers.

2:30 AM

Citizens and police remove coup plotters from state television TRT, resuming normal broadcasting. Attempts to seize MIT and the presidential complex are thwarted.

Bombing the Turkish Parliament

2:42 AM

The first bomb is dropped on the Parliament. Parliamentarians take refuge in the shelter.

3:20 AM

Erdogan’s plane lands at Ataturk Airport amidst ongoing clashes, by saying: "What is important is not that I am here, but that you are here."

6:00 AM

Putschist soldiers at Bogazici Bridge surrender.

6:43 AM

A second bomb is dropped on the presidential complex in Bestepe.

7:00 AM

A bomb is dropped near the Gendarmerie General Command close to the presidential complex.

8:32 AM

An operation is conducted against Ankara’s Akinci Main Jet Base Command, resulting in the release of Hulusi Akar. The remaining coup plotters across the country begin to surrender.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.