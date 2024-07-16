Türkiye welcomes the resumption of the operations of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Iranian capital Tehran.

"We consider the normalisation of relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, and the restoration of diplomatic ties to the normal level as important for the region’s stability and the spirit of cooperation," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said early on Tuesday.

The embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran resumed its work on Monday after more than a year of negotiations between the two countries to ease tensions, media reports have said.

An official at the embassy said that it had resumed operations but the formal announcement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry was still pending.

Attack on the embassy

Relations between Iran and Azerbaijan have seen ups and downs over the years.

Tensions spiraled after a January 2023 attack on the embassy in the Iranian capital, where a gunman stormed the mission, killing the security officer in charge and wounding two others. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev denounced it as a "terrorist act."

Azerbaijan evacuated its staff and their family members from the mission after the attack and has also advised its citizens against traveling to Iran.