The church of a South African preacher was burnt to the ground on Tuesday amid local outrage after he stormed a school outside Johannesburg with machetes and forcibly removed his grandchildren.

Police arrested five people after a video clip that went viral showed the controversial Pentecostal pastor threatening school staff with panga blades on Monday and removing the young children.

Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng, head of the Church of Incredible Happenings, is seen leading a small group of men, one holding what appears to be a rifle, as they storm the primary school in Katlehong, southeast of Johannesburg.

Provincial authorities said the children he removed were his grandchildren who are at the centre of a custody battle after their mother passed away.

Church set on fire

Police initially arrested four people – but not Motsoeneng – for intimidation and violence.

Students, reportedly angered at what appeared to be preferential treatment reserved for the pastor, then marched on Motsoeneng's church in protest.

Housed in a large marquee, the church was set on fire and then looted.

Police later arrested a fifth person but declined to say if it was Motsoeneng.

'Terrorising children'

A replica firearm and the pangas used in the attack were confiscated.

"I am absolutely incensed by this attack on our schools, staff and learners," education minister Siviwe Gwarube said on X.

"No one – absolutely no one – should break into schools with weapons interrupting teaching and learning time and terrorising children."

Motsoeneng, self-styled prophet and televangelist with a love of luxury cars, is said to have thousands of followers in South Africa.

He claims to perform miracles and once said he took photos during a visit to heaven.

