Nigerian football star Alhassan Yusuf joins American club
Alhassan Yusuf has signed with The Revs up to 2027, with an option of extension.
Yusuf has earned six caps for Nigeria. / Photo:  Alhassan Yusuf/Instagram / Photo: Reuters
August 13, 2024

The New England Revolution acquired midfielder Alhassan Yusuf from Belgium's Royal Antwerp on Monday.

The 24-year-old Nigerian international joined the MLS squad for a reported fee of about $2 million. The Revs signed him through 2027, with an option for 2028.

Yusuf posted six goals and 16 assists in 195 matches with Antwerp (2021–24) and Sweden's IFK Goteborg (2018–21). His teams lifted four trophies, including Antwerp's 2022–23 Belgian Pro League championship.

"We are pleased to add an impactful player with elite European experience to our roster in Alhassan Yusuf, whose arrival makes us even stronger in the central midfield position," sporting director Curt Onalfo said in a release.

"Alhassan is a talented player with title-winning experience in the prime of his career. His competitive drive, excellent vision and passing, and tenacious tackling will all raise the level of our team."

Yusuf has earned six caps for Nigeria and was part of the Super Eagles' run to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final.

SOURCE:Reuters
