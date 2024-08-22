The rules governing the video assistant referee system in the English Premier League have changed drastically.

There is now a "referee’s call,". What is it?

It means the VAR should only intervene if the VAR official can "see without any doubt that the on-pitch official has made a clear mistake’’ otherwise the initial decision by the referee will stand. In this case, there will be fewer stoppages during games.

VAR and social media

The Premier League has said it will post "near-live" explanations of VAR decisions on X. It also intends to explain VAR decisions by replaying football actions under review on the big screens in stadiums.

Reduced celebration time

There will also be shorter time for goal celebrations because game must resume not more than 30 seconds after a score. Too bad for players and fans who want to do a celebratory dance.

Obstructing players

There will also be a stricter sanction for attacking, blocking, or obstructing opposition players at a set-piece, such as corner kicks or throw-ins.

Handball

The handball law has been relaxed. The position of their arm or hand is judged in relation to the movement of their body.

This looks like a relief for footballers. They no longer have to wrap their arms rigidly around their body when confronting a shot or doing a block.

The new rules also say that an unintentional handball that leads to a penalty will no longer be an automatic yellow card offence.

Ball boys and girls

And finally Just like in lawn tennis, ball boys and girls will be allowed to give a ball to a goalkeeper to take a restart, instead of the keeper having to pick it up himself.

