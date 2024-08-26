SPORTS
What is fate of Napoli star Osimhen as transfer window closes?
Victor Osimhen has not played in either of the team's opening two Serie A fixtures - but he is said to have not yet accepted the terms from Al-Ahli.
Reports suggest Osimhen prefers a move to Europe. / Photo: Reuters
August 26, 2024

As the transfer window inches closer to its deadline of August 30, new rumours have surfaced over the fate of Nigerian and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The latest line is that Chelsea could miss out on the 25-year-old, as Saudi Premier League club Al-Ahli is close to finalising a €65 million ($72,637,435.00) transfer agreement with Napoli.

The deal between the clubs is described as "almost done, pending small details," according to reports.

Osimhen has not played in either of the team's opening two Serie A fixtures - but he is said to have not yet accepted the terms from Al-Ahli.

'Important salary'

According to popular football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Osimhen is asking for an "important salary" and that the contract contains a release clause.

It is also thought that Osimhen still prefers a move to Europe.

Chelsea is said to still be in search of a striker, despite 11 new arrivals this summer.

"If we have the chance to bring in a nine that can help us and make the difference, then we are going to try. Otherwise, we are okay. We do not need to sign players just to sign players," new manager Enzo Maresca says.

Chelsea have just four more days until the summer transfer deadline for Premier League clubs, which means they will need to act fast if they want more than just Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu as their striker options until at least January.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
