Türkiye’s strategic location, bridging Europe and Asia, has long made it a crucial player in regional geopolitics. As an essential transit hub for energy resources flowing from Eurasia to Europe, and extending its reach to Africa, Türkiye is positioning itself as a key energy corridor and hub for the 21st century.

The country’s energy strategy is anchored in its pivotal role as a transit route for natural gas and oil pipelines, connecting resource-rich regions like the Caspian Basin, Russia, and the Middle East with energy-hungry markets in Europe. This strategy has been bolstered by several major pipeline projects, both operational and in the planning stages.

One of the most notable projects is the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), part of the Southern Gas Corridor. TANAP, operational since 2018, transports natural gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field through Georgia and Türkiye to Europe, helping to diversify Europe’s energy sources and reduce dependence on Russian gas.

Another crucial pipeline is the TurkStream pipeline, which delivers Russian gas directly to Türkiye and Southeast Europe via the Black Sea, bypassing Ukraine.

In addition, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline has been a cornerstone of Türkiye’s energy infrastructure for over a decade, transporting oil from the Caspian Sea to global markets via the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan, providing a crucial route for Caspian oil to reach global markets.

At the Ceyhan terminal, the oil is transferred to large tankers, including Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), for distribution across Europe, the United States, and Asia.

The terminal's strategic location on the Mediterranean allows access to key shipping lanes, such as the Suez Canal and the Strait of Gibraltar, facilitating efficient global exports.

In addition to its role in oil transportation, the BTC pipeline's maritime operations include comprehensive logistics and shipping services, adhering to stringent environmental and safety standards.

This infrastructure not only enhances energy security for Europe by providing an alternative to Russian-controlled routes but also significantly contributes to the economies of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Expanding reach in the region

Ankara is actively pursuing new energy projects to further solidify its role as a key energy hub for Europe. Among these is the planned Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline (TCP), which aims to transport natural gas from Turkmenistan across the Caspian Sea, through Azerbaijan and Türkiye, to Europe.

When realised, this project would further enhance Europe’s energy security by providing an additional non-Russian source of gas.

In 2022, Russia proposed establishing a gas hub in Türkiye as a substitute for its lost sales to Europe, aligning with Ankara’s longstanding ambition to serve as an energy exchange for countries facing shortages.

Negotiations are ongoing, with key Russian and Turkish institutions working on the project’s roadmap.

Despite the ongoing conflict, the transit agreement to deliver Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine still accounted for 15 billion cubic metres (bcm) last year, out of the EU’s total gas consumption of 295 bcm.

However, many recipients of Russian gas via Ukraine are preparing for the possibility of flows ceasing at the end of this year, as Ukraine has expressed its unwillingness to renew the deal.

Maritime deals with Eastern Mediterranean and Libya

In 2019, Türkiye signed a maritime boundary agreement with Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA), which delineated an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) between the two countries. This agreement has provided Türkiye with a strategic foothold in the Eastern Mediterranean, bolstering its claims to potential hydrocarbon resources in the region.

The maritime deal with Libya has also strengthened Türkiye's position against other regional actors, such as Greece, Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus, and Israel, who have their own competing claims in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Ankara has so far conducted several exploratory drilling operations off the coast of Libya, as part of its commitment to securing its maritime interests in strategic regions like the Mediterranean.

Türkiye-Somalia cooperation

Türkiye has also been increasingly active in Africa, where Turkish companies have been granted exploration licences for oil and gas.

Recently, Türkiye and Somalia have signed a government-to-government memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation in oil and natural gas exploration in Somalia's onshore and offshore blocks.

Under the ‘Hydrocarbon Exploration and Production Agreement,’ Türkiye will explore natural gas and oil in three blocks in Somali waters.

The agreement was formalised in the presence of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye, Alparslan Bayraktar, and the Somali Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Abdirizak Omar Mohamed.

This cooperation not only strengthens Türkiye’s strategic position on the African continent but also enhances Somalia’s potential to achieve economic independence and stability.

Under this cooperation, the MTA Oruc Reis Seismic Research Vessel, a Turkish research ship named after the Ottoman admiral and privateer Oruc Reis, along with its support ships, is set to head to Somalia at the end of September.

Equipped with advanced technology, the Oruc Reis is capable of performing 2D and 3D seismic surveys, as well as collecting data on the geological and geophysical characteristics of the seabed.

By leveraging its geographic location and pursuing strategic energy partnerships, Türkiye is not only enhancing its own energy security but also contributing to the stability and security of energy supplies for the European continent and beyond.