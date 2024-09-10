By Abdulwasiu Hassan

Caps have been an integral part of sartorial culture since ancient times, with evidence suggesting their existence in civilisations dating back to ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia.

Originally meant to protect the wearer from the elements, the humble cap has evolved over centuries into a symbol of social status and occupation, as seen in the structured forms of headgear from the Middle Ages.

Traditional caps in northern Nigeria, particularly those worn by the Kanuri people, have deep cultural and historical roots.

The Kanuris, who predominantly inhabit Borno and Yobe states, have been making hand-embroidered caps since long before the advent of machine-crafted textiles.

Just as the tradition of wearing these multi-coloured caps has stood the test of time, so has the practice of starching and ironing them to a perfect shape.

This bastion of traditionalism has, in fact, fostered an entire business around maintaining intricately designed caps that go by different names — Kube, Zanna Bukar and Damanga, among others.

Thriving trade

Musa Kasimu, a resident of the Tarauni local government area in Kano State, has been making a living as a professional "cap washer" for over a decade.

"I used to frequent a dry-cleaning outlet that specialises in cleaning caps to meet some acquaintances who worked there. They encouraged me to learn the trade and that is how my journey began," he tells TRT Afrika.

Since traditional caps are part of daily wear in these parts, they need regular washing and care. The more delicate ones, usually reserved for special occasions, require specialised handling.

Cap washers with experience are much sought after. Musa charges between 200 and 500 naira (US $0.12-0.18) for a single wash, depending on the means of the owner and the cap variant.

"My boss, Malam Aminu Gedigedi, taught me all the processes involved in washing caps to maintain their look and feel. The starching needs to be precise for the cap to retain its shiny appearance and shape," he says.

In cities like Abuja, cap washers earn N500 and above a piece for their toil. "If you get a lot of work, you can earn up to N30,000 ($18) a week," Musa tells TRT Afrika.

Social catalyst

Besides the potential for generating income, what Musa likes about his line of work is the opportunity to meet people from various backgrounds.

"Rich or poor, the practice of wearing caps rooted in our culture shows that tradition overrides everything else," he says.

The funnier side of the cap-washing business is that many people need reminding to collect their headgear from the cleaning shops.

"I have caps that have been with me for five to six years. I haven't counted, but there should be up to 100 pieces," says Musa.

"Some people suddenly remember having given a cap for washing and starching ages ago when you bump into them. Then there are the owners who have relocated, died, or couldn't care less about losing one or two from their collections."

So, the next time you spot a colourfully embroidered cap on someone in northern Nigeria or parts of East and West Africa, remember that a washer somewhere cleaned, starched and ironed it right.