SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Africa basketball champions vie for the FIBA Intercontinental Cup
Petro de Luanda are chasing their first win in the international tournament.
Africa basketball champions vie for the FIBA Intercontinental Cup
Petro de Luanda are the Africa basketball champions. Photo / Petro de Luanda / Others
September 12, 2024

The 2024 Basketball Africa League champions Petro de Luanda from Angola is representing Africa at this year's FIBA Intercontinental Cup taking place in Singapore.

The tournament runs between September 12 and 15 with the opener between the Basketball Champions League Americas winners, Argentina's Quimsa, against NBA G League United.

Six participants from five continents were split into two equal groups with Unicaja, Petro de Luanda, and Al Riyadi in Group A, and Quimsa, NBA G League United, and Tasmania JackJumpers in Group B.

This year's edition was expanded to include all continents for the first time in history, with the inclusion of Oceania.

Last year, Al Ahly from Egypt became the first African team to ever win a game at the FIBA Intercontinental Cup.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us