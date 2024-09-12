The 2024 Basketball Africa League champions Petro de Luanda from Angola is representing Africa at this year's FIBA Intercontinental Cup taking place in Singapore.

The tournament runs between September 12 and 15 with the opener between the Basketball Champions League Americas winners, Argentina's Quimsa, against NBA G League United.

Six participants from five continents were split into two equal groups with Unicaja, Petro de Luanda, and Al Riyadi in Group A, and Quimsa, NBA G League United, and Tasmania JackJumpers in Group B.

This year's edition was expanded to include all continents for the first time in history, with the inclusion of Oceania.

Last year, Al Ahly from Egypt became the first African team to ever win a game at the FIBA Intercontinental Cup.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.