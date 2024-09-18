A passenger train derailed on Tuesday night in South Africa's Western Cape province, injuring 25 passengers, according to the rail operator.

The train was travelling from the port city of Cape Town to Wellington and derailed near a train station Dal Josafat, near Paarl, said the national rail operator, Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)

One carriage overturned onto its side, according to footage by the public broadcaster SABC.

"It is reported that 25 passengers were inuured and taken by ambulance to various hospitals in the area for further medical attention. No fatalities were reported," Prasa said in a statement.

It said other passengers on board were transported to their homes.

The train station has since been closed and investigations have been launched on the incident.

