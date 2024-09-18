AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Passenger train derails in South Africa, injuring dozens
One carriage overturned onto its side, according to footage from the scene.
Passenger train derails in South Africa, injuring dozens
The train station has been closed as investigations on the incident continue. Photo / Cape Town Community Safety Reports / Others
September 18, 2024

A passenger train derailed on Tuesday night in South Africa's Western Cape province, injuring 25 passengers, according to the rail operator.

The train was travelling from the port city of Cape Town to Wellington and derailed near a train station Dal Josafat, near Paarl, said the national rail operator, Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)

One carriage overturned onto its side, according to footage by the public broadcaster SABC.

"It is reported that 25 passengers were inuured and taken by ambulance to various hospitals in the area for further medical attention. No fatalities were reported," Prasa said in a statement.

It said other passengers on board were transported to their homes.

The train station has since been closed and investigations have been launched on the incident.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us