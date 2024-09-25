AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Benin arrests three people over 'coup plot' allegations
The government of Benin has arrested three people, including the president's close friend, over allegations of plotting a coup against President Patrice Talon.
Olivier Boko (L) is a close friend of Benin's President Patrice Talon. / Photo: TRT Afrika      / Others
September 25, 2024

Benin prosecutors said on Wednesday that the Republican Guard commander, a former sports minister and a businessman had been arrested on suspicion of planning a "coup d'etat" in the small West African nation.

Elonm Mario Metonou, the special prosecutor at Benin's court for financial crimes and terrorism, said the alleged coup was planned to take place on Friday.

"It appears the Republican Guard commander in charge of the president's security was engaged by the minister Oswald Homeky and Olivier Boko in order to carry out a coup by force on September 27, 2024," the prosecutor said.

The court said Homeky was detained at around 1am on Tuesday as he was handing over six bags of cash totalling 1.5 billion West African CFA francs ($2.5 million) to the commander, Djimon Dieudonne Tevoedjre.

On high alert

Boko, known as a longtime friend of President Patrice Talon, was arrested separately overnight on Monday to Tuesday in Benin's economic capital of Cotonou, the court said.

He had recently started indicating that he would make a run for the presidency in 2026, when Talon's second term in office ends.

Benin security forces have been on high alert after a series of attacks linked to violence from an insurgent uprising with its origins in the Sahel region that has spilled across its borders.

SOURCE:AFP
