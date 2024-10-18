TÜRKİYE
Israeli Foreign Minister Katz is member of murderous network — Celik
Katz is nothing more than an executor of a "murderous and genocidal network," Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesperson Omer Celik says.
Omer Celik praised the Palestinian resistance as a symbol of human dignity. / Photo: AA
October 18, 2024

Türkiye's governing Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesperson Omer Celik has strongly criticised Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, accusing him of being part of a "murderous network" and glorifying genocide.

"Nazi and murderer Israel's Foreign Minister Katz is a member of a murder network," AK Party's spokesperson said on Friday on X.

Calling him an agent of barbarism, one who boasts about murder and genocide, Celik also said "Katz and those like him attack our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is a defender of human values, because of the crimes they commit against humanity."

Celik stressed that Katz is nothing more than an executor of a "murderous and genocidal network."

He further praised the Palestinian resistance as a symbol of human dignity. "The resistance in Gaza is the peak of human dignity. In the end, human dignity will overcome barbarism," he added.

"Katz and the other murderers will undoubtedly face justice for the crimes they committed against human values," he stressed.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on besieged Gaza since October last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

More than 42,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 97,700 wounded.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of Gaza amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRT World
