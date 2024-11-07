The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled a new logo for the fourth edition of the CAF Women's Champions League, set to kick off in Morocco on Saturday, 09 November 2024.

CAF, in a statement on Wednesday, said the trophy-inspired logo symbolises "the tenacity and excellence of African women's clubs and reflects the tournament's growing importance."

This year's tournament offers significant prize money, with the winners set to receive USD 400,000 and the runners-up USD 250,000.

CAF said the increased prize pool highlights its "commitment to supporting women's football and empowering female athletes across the continent."

Eight teams are set to compete in the tournament:

Holders: Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Host: ASFAR (Morocco)

WAFU A: Aigles de la Medina (Senegal)

WAFU B: EDO Queens (Nigeria)

COSAFA: University of the Western Cape (South Africa)

UNAF: FC Masar (Egypt)

CECAFA: CBE FC (Ethiopia)

UNIFFAC: TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.