SPORTS
2 MIN READ
CAF unveils new logo for Women's Champions League
This year's tournament offers significant prize money of USD 400,000.
CAF unveils new logo for Women's Champions League
Eight teams are set to compete in the tournament./  Photo: CAF / Others
November 7, 2024

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled a new logo for the fourth edition of the CAF Women's Champions League, set to kick off in Morocco on Saturday, 09 November 2024.

CAF, in a statement on Wednesday, said the trophy-inspired logo symbolises "the tenacity and excellence of African women's clubs and reflects the tournament's growing importance."

This year's tournament offers significant prize money, with the winners set to receive USD 400,000 and the runners-up USD 250,000.

CAF said the increased prize pool highlights its "commitment to supporting women's football and empowering female athletes across the continent."

Eight teams are set to compete in the tournament:

Holders: Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Host: ASFAR (Morocco)

WAFU A: Aigles de la Medina (Senegal)

WAFU B: EDO Queens (Nigeria)

COSAFA: University of the Western Cape (South Africa)

UNAF: FC Masar (Egypt)

CECAFA: CBE FC (Ethiopia)

UNIFFAC: TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us