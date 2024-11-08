AFRICA
2 MIN READ
CAF bumps prize money for Women's Champions League by 52%
The CAF Women’s Champions League is a new competition that was started under the leadership of Dr. Patrice Motsepe in 2021.
  The CAF Women's Champions League is set to kick off in Morocco on Saturday. Photo: Others  / Others
November 8, 2024

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has increased the prize money for the 2024 Women's Champions League by 52%, with the winner set to receive USD 600,000.

CAF added that each participating club will receive a minimum of USD 150,000.

CAF, in their statement on Thursday, said it is “committed to developing and growing women’s football in Africa” and that it hopes to “invest in youth academies for boys and girls and to continue increasing the prize monies of all CAF competitions to make them globally competitive and attractive.”

The prize money for the CAF Women’s Champions League Morocco 2024 is:

Winner: USD 600,000

Runner up: USD 400 000

3rd Place: USD 350 000

4th Place: USD 300 000

3rd of the Group: USD 200 000 each

4th of the Group: USD 150 000 each

The CAF Women's Champions League is set to kick off in Morocco on Saturday, 09 November 2024.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
