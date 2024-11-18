AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Ethiopia rejects reports of military helicopter crash
The Ethiopian government has rejected reports suggesting that one of its military aircraft crashed last weekend.
Reports on November 16, 2024 claimed that a military helicopter belonging to the Ethiopian Air Force had crashed in Bahir Dar. / Photo: Reuters
November 18, 2024

Ethiopia's Defence Ministry on Monday denied reports of a military helicopter crash in the northern city of Bahir Dar.

"No damage or crash involving an Ethiopian helicopter whatsoever has occurred," the ministry said in a statement.

Reports on Saturday claimed that a military helicopter belonging to the Ethiopian Air Force had crashed in Bahir Dar.

The reports did not specify whether the helicopter was carrying military officials or government representatives, according to Borkena News, an online outlet based outside Ethiopia.

'Bankrupt propaganda'

There were no details on potential casualties or the cause of the alleged incident.

The Defence Ministry dismissed the reports, stating that the confusion arose from the temporary suspension of a helicopter flight, which some parties falsely portrayed as a crash.

"These reports are nothing more than bankrupt propaganda by the enemies of Ethiopia,” the statement said.

The Ethiopian government forces have been engaged in clashes with the Fano militia, which is mainly active in the Amhara region.

SOURCE:AA
