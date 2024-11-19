TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's Bayraktar TB3 drone achieves historic short-deck launch
Türkiye's largest warship and the world's first unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) carrier, TCG Anadolu, can carry helicopters, drones, land vehicles, light warcraft, and personnel.
The Bayraktar TB3's ability to operate from a short-deck platform represents a significant advancement in naval aviation flexibility. / Photo: AA
November 19, 2024

In a landmark achievement for aviation technology, Türkiye's domestically produced Bayraktar TB3 unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) has successfully completed a groundbreaking test flight from the TCG Anadolu maritime vessel.

The Bayraktar TB3, developed by Baykar - Türkiye's leading UAV manufacturer - has become the first drone in world aviation history to take off and land on a short-decked ship without additional landing support equipment.

Baykar is a prominent Turkish defence company specialising in the development and production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other advanced defence technologies.

Türkiye's largest warship and the world's first unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) carrier, TCG Anadolu, can carry helicopters, drones, land vehicles, light warcraft, and personnel.

On 19 November, the drone launched from the TCG Anadolu's 12-degree inclined runway, conducting a 46-minute test flight at the convergence point of the Aegean and Mediterranean seas.

The successful mission marks a significant milestone in both aviation and maritime technologies.

Baykar, renowned globally for its advanced drone capabilities, has once again demonstrated Türkiye's growing technological prowess in unmanned aerial systems.

The Bayraktar TB3's ability to operate from a short-deck platform represents a significant advancement in naval aviation flexibility.

TCG Anadolu will carry four mechanised, two landing craft air-cushion (LCAC), and two personnel landing vehicles (LCVP), as well as aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

With a length of 231 metres (some 758 feet) and a width of 32 metres (105 feet), the full load displacement equals some 27,000 tonnes.

