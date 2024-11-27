AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Ndugulile: WHO Africa boss dies while receiving treatment in India
He was elected as the WHO's African director in August and was set to start his new role in February 2025.
Ndugulile: WHO Africa boss dies while receiving treatment in India
Doctor Ndugulile's ailment was not disclosed by authorities. Photo: Others  / Others
November 27, 2024

The World Health Organization's regional director-elect for Africa died while receiving medical treatment in India, Tanzania’s parliament speaker said on Wednesday.

Plans to repatriate the body of Tanzania's Dr. Faustine Ndugulile, 55, were underway, Speaker Tulia Ackson said, adding that funeral plans would be announced later. She didn't disclose Ndugulile's ailment.

Ndugulile served as a member of parliament for Kigamboni Constituency in Tanzania's commercial capital, Dar es Salaam. He was also the East African country's health assistant minister between 2017 and 2020 and the information and communication minister until 2021.

He was elected as the WHO's African director in August and was set to start his new role in February 2025, following Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, who served in the role for two terms.

In his acceptance speech, Ndugulile expressed a firm commitment to advancing the health and well-being of people in Africa.

Condolences

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan expressed condolences on social media platform X, calling his death “devastating," while WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus wrote that he was “shocked and deeply saddened” by his death.

Several Tanzanian legislators also posted on X, saying Ndugulile was “a humble man.”

Godbless Lema, a former opposition legislator, wrote: “When in parliament, Ndugulile wasn’t as harsh as his colleagues in the ruling party."

WHO regional directors have a five-year term and are eligible for reappointment only once.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us